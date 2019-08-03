Maria Shriver asks followers to 'embrace your loved ones' after cousin Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies

A day after Saoirse Kennedy Hill reportedly died due to an apparent overdose, her cousin Maria Shriver has shared a post on Instagram paying tribute to granddaughter of former US attorney general Robert F.Kennedy.

Shriver, the niece of Robert, John and Ted Kennedy, referred to the deceased as brave, young woman, calling the tragic death of 22-year-old to serve as reminder for everyone to be kinder and more compassionate to one another.

"“A brave young woman left our world yesterday. She left a gaping hole in the lives of all those who loved her dearly,” she wrote. “May God bless her. May God hold her parents during this unbearable hour and give them the strength to make it thru [sic]. Amen,” she wrote.

She said nearly everyone was struggling in some capacity and called for embracing "your loved ones before it’s too late".

"“Life is fragile and heartbreaking. It turns upside down in a minute. Love your children, hold them tight. Love your family, hold them close. Love your friends, keep them near.”





“Be gentle with others, as so many are fragile and struggling.Actually, I think it’s best to assume everyone is struggling, so treat everyone with love, tenderness, and compassion,” Maria stated in the caption.