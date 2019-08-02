Ashes: England v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BIRMINGHAM: Unbeaten maiden Test century of Rory Burns helped England to take strong position in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Friday.
England were 267-4 at stumps on the second day of the first Test, just 17 runs behind Australia´s first-innings 284.
Scoreboard
Australia 1st Innings 284 (S Smith 144; S Broad 5-86, C Woakes 3-58)
England 1st Innings
==========================================================
R. Burns not out 125
J. Roy c Smith b Pattinson 10
J. Root c and b Siddle 57
J. Denly lbw b Pattinson 18
J. Buttler c Bancroft b Cummins 5
B. Stokes not out 38
----------------------------------------------------------
Extras (b5, lb7, w2) 14
----------------------------------------------------------
Total (4 wkts, 90 overs, 403 mins) 267
==========================================================
To bat: J Bairstow, M Ali, C Woakes, S Broad, J Anderson
Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Roy), 2-154 (Root), 3-189 (Denly), 4-194 (Buttler)
Bowling:
==========================================================
Cummins 21-6-65-1
Pattinson 17-2-54-2 (1w)
Siddle 21-5-43-1
Lyon 28-4-79-0
Wade 1-0-7-0 (1w)
Head 2-1-7-0;
==========================================================
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Aleem Dar (PAK)
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
BIRMINGHAM: Unbeaten maiden Test century of Rory Burns helped England to take strong position in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Friday.
England were 267-4 at stumps on the second day of the first Test, just 17 runs behind Australia´s first-innings 284.
Scoreboard
Australia 1st Innings 284 (S Smith 144; S Broad 5-86, C Woakes 3-58)
England 1st Innings
==========================================================
R. Burns not out 125
J. Roy c Smith b Pattinson 10
J. Root c and b Siddle 57
J. Denly lbw b Pattinson 18
J. Buttler c Bancroft b Cummins 5
B. Stokes not out 38
----------------------------------------------------------
Extras (b5, lb7, w2) 14
----------------------------------------------------------
Total (4 wkts, 90 overs, 403 mins) 267
==========================================================
To bat: J Bairstow, M Ali, C Woakes, S Broad, J Anderson
Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Roy), 2-154 (Root), 3-189 (Denly), 4-194 (Buttler)
Bowling:
==========================================================
Cummins 21-6-65-1
Pattinson 17-2-54-2 (1w)
Siddle 21-5-43-1
Lyon 28-4-79-0
Wade 1-0-7-0 (1w)
Head 2-1-7-0;
==========================================================
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Aleem Dar (PAK)
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)