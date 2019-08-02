close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
August 3, 2019

Ashes: England v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Sat, Aug 03, 2019

BIRMINGHAM:   Unbeaten maiden Test century of Rory Burns helped England to take strong position in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Friday.

England were 267-4 at stumps on the second day of the first Test, just 17 runs behind Australia´s first-innings 284.

Scoreboard

Australia 1st Innings 284 (S Smith 144; S Broad 5-86, C Woakes 3-58)

England 1st Innings

==========================================================

R. Burns not out 125

J. Roy c Smith b Pattinson 10

J. Root c and b Siddle 57

J. Denly lbw b Pattinson 18

J. Buttler c Bancroft b Cummins 5

B. Stokes not out 38

----------------------------------------------------------

Extras (b5, lb7, w2) 14

----------------------------------------------------------

Total (4 wkts, 90 overs, 403 mins) 267

==========================================================

To bat: J Bairstow, M Ali, C Woakes, S Broad, J Anderson

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Roy), 2-154 (Root), 3-189 (Denly), 4-194 (Buttler)

Bowling:

==========================================================

Cummins       21-6-65-1

 Pattinson       17-2-54-2 (1w)

Siddle                   21-5-43-1

Lyon                      28-4-79-0

 Wade                     1-0-7-0 (1w)

 Head                    2-1-7-0;

==========================================================

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Aleem Dar (PAK)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

