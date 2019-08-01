Govinda has no friends in Bollywood and he is in need of therapy, claims close friend

Bollywood actor Govinda is often found making startling remarks that leave all taken aback, but according to a close friend of the iconic star, he really just needs therapy.

The 55-year-old actor was said by his close friend to have no one there for him in the industry and the reason is mostly his rash and absurd behavior which includes his recurrent startling statements.

“Govinda has been acting strange for a long time. It is his habit to claim that he refused this or another big offer. This negativity is following him to the box office. Many distributors and exhibitors refused to touch his last film Rangeela Raja because he fought and abused them,” said the friend who is known to be sticking by the actor’s side through thick and thin.

“Today, Govinda has no friends in the film industry and no one to help him now,” he added.



Earlier, the actor had left many scratching their heads in befuddlement as he claimed to have been offered a role in the record-breaking James Cameron-directorial ‘Avatar’ while also asserting that the film was titled as per his suggestion.