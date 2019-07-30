Bollywood star Govinda claims to have suggested the title ‘Avatar’ to James Cameron

Bollywood actor Govinda has taken the audience back yet again with a startling revelation about the Hollywood hit ‘Avatar’ and his association with it.



During a television show, the actor revealed that he had been offered to star in the James Cameron-directorial that took the world by storm and reigned over the rest of films in the industry.

Claiming that it had been him who coined the title of the film, the actor stated: “It was me who had given the title of the movie. I had told (James Cameron) that your film will run successfully in cinemas. I also added that your film will take at least seven years to complete. That infuriated him (laughs)!"

“I told him that the ‘avatar’ you want in the film is handicapped. And you want me to shoot for some 410 days and colour my body during the shoot. So I apologized for declining and left. And as predicted by me, the film released eight or nine years later and was a super hit," he added.

Meanwhile the film was recently dethroned by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as the biggest movie of all time.