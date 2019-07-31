London tops global list of best cities for students

London became the best city for students for the second consecutive year, London mayor Sadiq Khan told media.

“The fact that London has again been ranked the best city in the world in which to be a student is fantastic news – and is no surprise given that London is home to world-leading higher education institutions and a vibrant cultural life.”

He added, “This is further evidenced that London is open to students and talent from around the world.”

The ranking framework assessed universities on the basis of performance of universities, employers hiring, affordability of city, desirability, quality of life, and the diversity of student body.

Tokyo secured the second place in the global ranking, followed by Melbourne, Montreal and Paris.

The top 10 ranking also includes some best cities in Europe- Munich (4th) and Berlin (5th), followed by the French capital Paris at the seventh place and Switzerland’s Zurich at eighth place.

The Canadian city of Montreal (6th), Australia’s Sydney (9th) and South Korean capital Seoul (10th) complete the top 10.

The list of top ten global cities for students is given below:

1- London (UK)

2- Tokyo (Japan)

3- Melbourne (Australia)

4- Montreal (Canada)

5- Paris (France)

6- Munich (Germany)

7- Berlin (Germany)

8- Zurich (Switzerland)

9- Sydney (Australia)

10-Seoul (South Korea)