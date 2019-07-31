Frieha Altaf was the mastermind behind Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s proposal

Pakistani model-turned-actor Frieha Altaf spilled the beans about the country’s most sought-after couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz.

During an interview with Momina Sibtain on her web channel ‘Momina’s Mixed Plate’, the fashion icon revealed the star couple will walk down the aisle in December 2019.

Altaf also revealed that she had the director of Lux Style Awards 2019 and was the partner-in-crime of ‘Lahore Se Aage’ star.

She planned the proposal with the groom-to-be, and had kept the plan a secret until the big moment arrived.

She said, “Yasir told me before the awards that he is getting married to Iqra in December and it was then that I got the idea of a public proposal at the Lux Style Awards.”



She claimed that it was gutsy of Hussain to carry on with their plan and to proclaim his love in front of the world.

Altaf explained that the dynamics have changed in Pakistan and now couple like Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir and Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are openly expressing their relationships.