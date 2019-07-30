Pakistan mango festival held in Guangzhou, China

GUANGZHO: A festival to promote Pakistani mangoes in southern China was organized on the sidelines of the International Fruit Freedom Day held today at the Jiangnan Fruit and Vegetable Market, Guangzhou.



The event was attended by Canjiang Ye, President of Jiangnan Fruit and Vegetable Market, local businessmen, Pakistani community members, media representatives and a large number of general public from Guangzhou city.

In his speech, Consul General Dr Diyar Khan, welcomed the holding of Mango Festival at the famous Jiangnan market and expressed appreciation to the organizers for making it a high publicity event to launch and promote Pakistani mangoes.

The CG dwelt in detail on the superior quality, nutritional benefits and rich flavor of Pakistani mangoes.

He expressed the hope that the event will introduce some of the most famous varieties of Pakistani mangoes to the huge market of Guangdong and southern China.

Jiangnan is the largest fresh fruit and vegetable wholesale market in South China. It caters to nearly 80% of entire fruit and vegetable demand of Guangzhou.

It is a truly international market where fruit and vegetables from all over China and outside world are traded on display basis.