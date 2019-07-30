close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
July 30, 2019

Temple reopened in Sialkot after 72 years

Pakistan

APP
Tue, Jul 30, 2019

SIALKOT: Local Hindu community worshipped and performed their religious rituals at historical ''Shawala Teja Singh temple'' here on Tuesday.

The jubilant Hindus distributed sweets and greeted each other and thanked the government for re-opening the temple after 72-year closure.

Local Hindu leaders -- Rattan Lal, Ramaish Kumar, Dr Munawar Chand, Amarnath Randhawa and Pandit Kashi Ram, after performing their religious rituals at the temple, hailed the Pakistan government''s decision.

Latest News

More From Pakistan