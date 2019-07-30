PCB makes domestic participation compulsory after Amir’s retirement from Tests

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir after retiring from Tests at the young age of 27 has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make participation in domestic leagues mandatory.

Reports citing an official of the cricket governing body revealed that it is now mandatory for all players to partake in domestic matches if they wish to qualify for the national team.

“For example, Mohammad Amir who has now retired from Test cricket has to play in the domestic One-Day cup and National T20 competitions to be considered for national selection,” it was revealed.

Moreover, the source went on to add that those still playing Tests will have to play first class cricket in order to be eligible for the national team.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old fast bowler Mohammad Amir is reportedly making plans to move to the UK along with his wife Narjis who is British citizen.