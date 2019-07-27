Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar criticize Amir's decision to retire from Test cricket

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir took many by surprise after he announced his retirement resulting in immense flak from numerous experts including Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Ramiz Raja.

Former captain of the team Wasim Akram criticizing Amir’s decision said this was the player’s time to ‘peak’ instead of retiring.

“To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it’s the ultimate format,” read Akram’s tweet.

“Pakistan will need him in two Tests in Australia and then three in England,” he added.



On the other hand, former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar said he is concerned about Amir setting a bad precedence for the rest of the young lot.

“Mohammad Amir retirement could be followed by Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Juanid Khan’s retirement. I don’t understand what is happening with the Pakistan team. How could Mohammad Amir retire at the age of 27?,” he said.

“Pakistan has invested so much on him and brought him out of the match-fixing scandal to the national side and is trying to give him chances. Now that he was in good form, he has retired,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.



Moreover, Ramiz Raja was also dismayed by the decision as he tweeted:

“Amir white flagging Test Cricket at 27 is disappointing. Besides being dismissive of the greatest format that makes stars legends his decision is clearly not in line with the needs of Pak ckt which is desperately looking to reboot test cricket. Was time to repay & not eject.”







