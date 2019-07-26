Amir's announcement to retire from Test cricket disappoints Ramiz Raja

Pakistan's former captain Ramiz Raja late on Friday expressed his disappointment over Mohammad Amir's decision to retire from Test cricket with an immediate effect.

Soon after left-arm fast bowler's decision that surprised many, Raja took to Twitter and wrote: "Amir flagging Test Cricket at 27 is disappointing." Besides being dismissive of the greatest format that makes stars & legends his decision is clearly not in line with the needs of Pak cricket which is desperately looking to reboot test cricket. Was time to repay & not eject."

The 27-year-old cricketer on Friday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, but reaffirmed his commitment to playing white ball cricket for Pakistan.

Amir, in a statement shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said: “It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game. I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white ball cricket."

Pakistan's legendary cricketer and renowned commentator Wasim Akram was also surprised to know the decision of Amir, quitting the longest format of the cricket.