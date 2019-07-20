close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
July 20, 2019

PCB receives $6.5 million payment from ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received the first tranche of $6.5 million from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to sources, PCB was set to receive a total sum of $11.5 million; of which $6.5 million has been submitted in the account of PCB.

The first payment would have been received in January, however the approval of 2017 and 2018 audit accounts caused delay.

Earlier, the board had sent report to ICC following approval by the members of governors board of PCB in Lahore after which the first payment has been released.

ICC shares the annual profit revenue with each member country, there is hope that the second payment will be released soon by the world governing body of cricket.

