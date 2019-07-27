Google to donate 100,000 Home Mini smart speakers to people with paralysis

Google is partnering with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to provide ease to people living with paralysis and those with disabilities by donating Home Mini smart speakers.

The charitable foundation based in New Jersey along with the tech giant is giving away 100,00 Google Home Minis to ease their lives.

Ambassador of Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, Garrison Redd wrote in his Google blog post: “Google Nest is providing up to 100,000 Google Home Minis to help them.”

“I’ve been using mine for a few months, and it’s helped me control my environment, gain more independence, and have a little fun - all with my voice,” he added.

The news comes amidst the company attempting to surge the Google Assistant’s role in providing ease of access to those with disabilities.