Anushka Sharma shares a mysterious post after Rohit Sharma unfollows Virat Kohli and her

MUMBAI: After the ICC World Cup 2019 defeat, reports are doing the rounds about the rift between Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Amidst that Rohit has unfollowed Virat and Anushka on social media.



Rohit had unfollowed Kohli a long time ago amidst rumors of things heating up between the two.

Indian media reported that the opening batsman has now unfollowed the Indian skipper’s wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

Shortly after it, Anushka, the B-town actress, didn’t hold herself back from sharing an emotional as well as thought-provoking message on Instagram.

The 31-year-old ‘Sui Dhaga’ starlet writes, “A wise man once said Nothing. Only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances…”

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in ‘Zero’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. She is yet to take up any new project.