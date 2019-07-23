close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
July 24, 2019

Ali Zaidi terms PM Imran’s US visit ‘historic’

Pakistan

APP
Wed, Jul 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi termed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States historic and fruitful.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan had talked to US President Donald Trump on all issues, including Kashmir and Afghanistan.

The minister lauded the mediation offer of Trump regarding the Kashmir dispute.

Both US and Pakistan were enjoying good cordial relations, he said and added that the visit would further cement bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said President Donald Trump had accepted the offer of the prime minister to visit Pakistan.

Ali Haider Zaidi stressed upon the need to improve people to people contact so that the bilateral relations could further be strengthened.

Latest News

More From Pakistan