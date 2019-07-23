Ali Zaidi terms PM Imran’s US visit ‘historic’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi termed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States historic and fruitful.



Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan had talked to US President Donald Trump on all issues, including Kashmir and Afghanistan.

The minister lauded the mediation offer of Trump regarding the Kashmir dispute.

Both US and Pakistan were enjoying good cordial relations, he said and added that the visit would further cement bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said President Donald Trump had accepted the offer of the prime minister to visit Pakistan.

Ali Haider Zaidi stressed upon the need to improve people to people contact so that the bilateral relations could further be strengthened.