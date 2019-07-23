Boris Johnson wins race to become next British prime minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: Former London mayor Boris Johnson on Tuesday won the race to become Britain´s next prime minister, defeating Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative Party leadership contest.
Johnson defeated Hunt by 92,153 votes to 46,656 votes cast by members of the Conservative party. He will officially replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday.
