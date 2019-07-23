close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
World

AFP
July 23, 2019

Boris Johnson wins race to become next British prime minister

World

AFP
Tue, Jul 23, 2019

London: Former London mayor Boris Johnson on Tuesday won the race to become Britain´s next prime minister, defeating Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Johnson defeated Hunt by 92,153 votes to 46,656 votes cast by members of the Conservative party. He will officially replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday.

