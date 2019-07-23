



PM Imran's historic visit to White House: pictures

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imnran Khan, who is on three-day official visit to US, arrived at White House on Monday where he was warmly welcomed by president Donald Trump.

PM's visit appeared to be a milestone in the history of Pak-US relations as it is being considered as an opportunity to revive a fractured relationship between the two states.

Upon his arrival at the White House, President of United States of America Donald J. Trump welcomed the Prime Minister Imran Khan.



After a brief interaction and shaking hands, Trump took Khan into the White House to begin a new era of bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the US.



Both the leaders held one on one meeting at the White House in Washington DC.



Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump discussed all important issues in detail while having a great walk inside White House.



In the next picture the Prime Minister Imran Khan can be seen with the President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at White House.



Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald J Trump led the Delegation level talks between Pakistan and United States at the white house.





