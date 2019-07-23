close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 23, 2019

PM Imran's historic visit to White House: pictures

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 23, 2019

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imnran Khan, who is on three-day official visit to US, arrived at  White House on Monday where he was warmly welcomed  by president Donald Trump.

PM's visit appeared to be a milestone in the history of Pak-US relations as it is being considered as an opportunity to revive a fractured relationship between the two states.

Upon his arrival at the White House, President of United States of America Donald J. Trump welcomed the Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

 After a brief interaction and shaking hands, Trump took  Khan into the White House to  begin a new era of bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the US.

Both the leaders held one on one meeting  at the White House in Washington DC.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald  Trump discussed all important issues in detail while having a great walk inside White House.

In the next picture the Prime Minister Imran Khan can be seen with the President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at White House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald J Trump led the Delegation level talks between Pakistan and United States  at the white house.

please wait while file is uploading on server


Latest News

More From Pakistan