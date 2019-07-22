Video: Trump lauds PM Imran as 'great athlete, very popular Prime Minister of Pakistan'

KARACHI: US President Donald Trump on Monday lauded Imran Khan as a 'great athlete, very popular Prime Minister of Pakistan' during a historic meeting at White House.



The prime minister, who is in US on three-day official visit, was warmly received by President Trump at the entrance of the White House before their one-on-one meeting and delegation level talks.



In comments in front of media in the Oval Office, The US President said: " It's my honor to have the very popular and great athlete, the Prime Minister of Pakistan at White House."



Earlier, The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump also expressed her pleasure to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, she tweeted: "Great to have Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan at the White House today."

The American first lady also shared three images on her Twitter handle, showing the prime minister to have candid interaction with President Trump and the first lady.

The prime minister had also a traditional round of the White House along with the president and discussed the matters of bilateral and regional importance.





