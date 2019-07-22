Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan scales the world's 12th highest moutnain, Broad Peak

Pakistan’s Serena Hotels after supporting mountaineer Sirbaz Khan announced on Monday his feat of climbing the twelfth highest mountain in the world –Broad Peak.



Without the use of supplementary oxygen, Sirbaz Khan came out successful in his ‘Mission Summit 14’ as he scaled the 8047 metre peak and aims to summit all of the world’s 14 highest peaks above 8,000 metres without using oxygen tanks.

The expedition was completed by Khan earlier this month where he was accompanied by four climbers from Nepal, USA, and Germany.