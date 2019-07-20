close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
July 20, 2019

Sadia lifts Special Ladies Singles Title in CJCSC Open Tennis

Sat, Jul 20, 2019

KARACHI: Sadia won the Special Ladies Singles title in the second Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship here at DHA Creek on Saturday.

She defeated Marry 10-2, 10-6, 10-4 in the final.

Matches on the fifth day of the second CJCSC Open Tennis Championship 2019 played were for the categories of Special Ladies Singles, Special Men Singles and Men Wheel Chair Doubles.

