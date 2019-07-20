Sadia lifts Special Ladies Singles Title in CJCSC Open Tennis

KARACHI: Sadia won the Special Ladies Singles title in the second Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship here at DHA Creek on Saturday.

She defeated Marry 10-2, 10-6, 10-4 in the final.

Matches on the fifth day of the second CJCSC Open Tennis Championship 2019 played were for the categories of Special Ladies Singles, Special Men Singles and Men Wheel Chair Doubles.