Bonus trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is sure to take you on an emotional roller-coaster ride

Marvel fans have been put in yet another emotional roller-coaster ride as the makers released one more trailer of the film with additional footage that is undeniably leaving us all in tears.

The new trailer spans over 58-seconds and is not just packed with scenes from the hard-hitting, emotionally-wrenching box office hit film but is also comprising of some behind the scenes footage of earth’s mightiest heroes.

The video also shows the superstar director duo of Joe and Anthony Russo saying the film is massive while Marvel creator Stan Lee also made an appearance saying: “I think I am a very lucky guy.”



The epic superhero-hit re-released earlier this month with an additional post-credit scene that is helping the film draw closer to closing the gap between James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest grossing film to exist.