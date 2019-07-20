Pakistan’s youngest mountaineer sets another world record of scaling a 7,000-metre peak

Known as Pakistan's ‘Mountain Princess’ Selena Khawaja reached another milestone on Saturday as she scaled a 7,000-metre-high mountain in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ten-year-old Selena became the youngest person to climb atop the 7,027 peak of Spantik also known as the Golden Peak situated in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Nagar Valley in the Karakoram sub-range.

The youngest in the world to scale that high, Selena had previously held the record of climbing Quz Sar Peak’s 5,765 metres followed by Mingli Sir’s 6,050 metres in 2018 at the age of nine.

Her father had earlier revealed to reporters that the ‘Mountain Princess’ had started climbing at the age of only eight.

"In less than one year, she was able to do Miranjani (3,000m) round trip in half the time,” he had told reporters in 2018.

The mountaineer is now looking to attain the feat of 7,000 metres by the end of 2019 and is even eyeing the 12th highest mountain of the world the Broad Peak.