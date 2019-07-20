close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 20, 2019

PIA aircraft skids off Gilgit Airport runway

File photo

GILGIT: A  Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)   plane skidded off the runway at the Gilgit Airport on Saturday.

According to reports, no injuries were reported from the incident.

The PIA authorities have taken notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry.

According to Geo News, the investigators have recorded the statements of pilot Maryam and her co-pilot Waqas.

Both the pilots have been grounded till the investigations are completed, the TV channel reported.

The ATR aircraft was landing at  the Gilgit Airport when it skidded off the runway.

Geo News reported that flight has now left for Islamabad. 

