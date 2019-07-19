Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sent on 13-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was sent on 13-day physical remand by an accountability court on Friday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was presented before the court of Judge Bashir Ahmed a day after he was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He was arrested near Lahore in connection with an inquiry into LNG scandal and shifted to Islamabad on Thursday.

The arrest triggered strong reaction from the PML-N, with former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif accusing prime minister Imran Khan of political victimization.

Khaqan Abbasi is accused of inflicting losses to national exchequer by misuse of powers.