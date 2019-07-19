close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 19, 2019

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sent on 13-day physical remand

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was sent on 13-day physical  remand  by an accountability court on Friday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz  (PML-N) leader was presented before the court of Judge Bashir Ahmed  a day after he was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He was arrested near Lahore in connection with an inquiry into LNG scandal and  shifted to Islamabad  on Thursday.

The arrest triggered strong reaction  from the  PML-N, with former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif  accusing prime minister Imran Khan of political victimization.

Khaqan Abbasi is accused of  inflicting losses to national exchequer by misuse of powers. 

