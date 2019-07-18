Uber ride costs passenger $9,672 in US

Uber's American database faced a "glitch" that resulted in passengers paying extortionate fares that were 100 times more than the advertised fee.

One user reported that a journey which should have totaled to $96.72 ended up paying a hefty $9,672.

Some fares were outrageous to the point they triggered fraud alerts. The problem reportedly hit users of Washington and San Diego.

Angry customers took to Twitter to complain about the unfortunate problem as there was no other way to directly reach the American transport company.

Uber responded to the complaints saying that it knows how "frustrating" the problem has been for users and said that the affected passengers would have to pay only the stated charges without having to contact their banks.



