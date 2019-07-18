close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
July 18, 2019

Uber ride costs passenger $9,672 in US

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 18, 2019

Uber's American database faced a "glitch" that resulted in passengers paying extortionate fares that were 100 times more than the advertised fee.

One user reported that a journey which should have totaled to $96.72 ended up paying a hefty $9,672.

Some fares were outrageous to the point they triggered fraud alerts. The problem reportedly hit users of Washington and San Diego.

Angry customers took to Twitter to complain about the unfortunate problem as there was no other way to directly reach the American transport company. 

Uber responded to the complaints saying that it knows how "frustrating" the problem has been for users and said that the affected passengers would have to pay only the stated charges without having to contact their banks.    



Latest News

More From Sci-Tech