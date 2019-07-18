13 believed dead in Kyoto Animation fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tokyo: Thirteen people are believed to have died in a suspected arson attack at an animation company in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday, a fire department official told AFP.
"Twelve people were found in cardio-respiratory arrest in the ground and first floor," the official said, using a phrase commonly used in Japan to signify victims have died but their deaths have not yet been officially certified.
The 12 victims were found after the fire department confirmed a first death in the blaze, bringing the apparent toll in the fire to 13, with many others wounded.
