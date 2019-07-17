close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav shall be treated in accordance with laws of Pakistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav shall remain in Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister turned to Twitter shortly after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday rejected India’s request to ‘acquit, release and return’ its national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced by Pakistan on charges of espionage.

However, the ICJ asked Pakistan to provide Kulbhushan a consular access.

“Commander Jadhav shall remain in Pakistan. He shall be treated in accordance with the laws of Pakistan,” Qureshi said in his tweet.

He went on to say “This is a victory for Pakistan.”



