Ali Noor ready to make a comeback after recovering from Hepatitis A

Lead singer Ali Noor from the popular rock band Noori had his fans and followers worried after rumors went rife about him needing a liver transplant.

However, the 41-year-old ‘Rang De’ hit maker was soon spotted taking a swift road to recovery, subsequently letting fans, friends and followers breathe a sigh of relief.

After the tense and anxiety-filled past few days passed, the singer finally stepped forth breaking the silence and thanking everyone for the love, support and the prayers that poured in during his brief period of illness.

“First and foremost, thank you all so much for the love and prayers! I’m back and better now. I’ve been meaning to share something with all of you but due to this sudden incident there were some unforeseen delays,” he said on Twitter.

“On that note, I’d like to tell you about something interesting coming your way. I’ve put in my heart and soul into it so stay tuned and prepare yourself for some nostalgia!” he further added.

The Coke Studio singer was hospitalized earlier this month after his case of Hepatitis A was mismanaged and deteriorated leading to his brother thinking that he may even be in need of a transplant.