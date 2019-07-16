Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 16-07-19

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its trough is extending Northeastwards. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Rain-thundershower associated with gusty winds (with isolated heavy falls) is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, D.G.Khan and Sahiwal divisions.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Rain-thundershower associated with gusty winds (with isolated heavy falls) is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob and Sahiwal divisions.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thundershower associated with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Zhob and D.G.Khan divisions.

Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab Lahore (AP 76, City 72), T.T.Singh 69, Kasur 36, Attock 22, M.B.Din 21, Chakwal 16, Islamabad (AP 09, Bokra 02, ZP Trace), Mangla 08, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 05, Sialkot (Cantt 03, AP Trace), D.G.Khan 03, Murree, Faisalabad 02, Jhelum 01, Jhang Trace, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 36, AP 07), Rawalakot 12, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 44, Cherat 14, Malamjabba 03, Peshawar Trace, Balochistan: Barkhan 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Dalbandin 46°C, Nokkundi 45°C, Sibbi, Dadu , Moenjodaro, Shaheed Benazirabad & Larkana 44°C.