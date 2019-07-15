Virat Kohli congratulates England for winning World Cup final

NEW DELHI: Indian captain Virat Kohli on Monday congratulated team England for winning the World Cup 2019 final on Sunday.



Kohli turned to Twitter saying “Great show by both the teams in the #CWC19Finals yesterday. Congratulations @englandcricket.”

England won the World Cup for the first time ever on Sunday, holding their nerve to seal a thrilling Super Over victory against New Zealand after the final ended in a tie.

Four years after an embarrassing first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup, which prompted a major rethink in England´s approach to one-day internationals, it all came down to the last ball at the "home of cricket".