‘Virat Kohli -MS Dhoni’s bond to blame for India’s World Cup fall’

India’s fall from the ICC World Cup 2019 despite their overriding show throughout has given birth to ample questions and speculations in the minds of fans and cricket experts.

Indian cricket expert Mukul Kesavan in his opinion piece to NDTV is pointing the finger of accusation to veteran batsman MS Dhoni for his sluggish routine that fell short during crunch situations that remained persistent along with captain Virat Kohli and the team’s leadership that failed to put Dhoni’s ‘delusion’ to a halt.

The sports journalist and Indian historian held Dhoni’s stature as a senior player liable for the fall along with his amicable bond with Kohli terming him the team’s ‘playing non-captain’ with his overs played against England in the group stage of the tournament baffling during the run-chase.

Moreover, the column also holds the vacant middle of the team’s structure accountable for the fall calling the situation ‘a head and a lower body but no torso.’