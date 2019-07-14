Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 14-07-19

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moderate Monsoon currents are reaching upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen today. Westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Sunday:

Widespread rain thundershower (few moderate to heavy falls) with windstorm is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu divisions, while at isolated places in Zhob, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Widespread rain thundershower accompanied by gusty winds occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad divisions and Islamabad, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Malakand, Zhob and Kalat divisions.

Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Noorpurthal 65, Hafizabd 50, Gujranwala 47, Lahore(City 33, A/P 26), Attock 31, Islamabad (Z.P 32 Golra 16, A/P 04, Bokra 02), Chakwal 25, Rawapindi (Chaklala 22, Shamsbad 20), Sarghodha, M.B din 15, Gujrat 14, Kasur 12, Faislabad, Okra 11, Jhelm 08, Joharabad 07, Sialkot(A/P 5, City 01), Murree 04, Narowal 02, Mangla 01,Kashmir: Muzaffarabad(City) 01,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 15, Malmjabba, 05,Peshawar (A/P 04, City 03), Balochistan: Barkhan 02 & Kalat 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi 47°C, Dadu 46°C and Dalbandin 45°C.