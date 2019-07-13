Who is Wasim Akram supporting in ICC World Cup 2019 final?

Former cricket legend and commentator Wasim Akram has broken the ice regarding the team that has his unwavering support in the ICC World Cup 2019 finale.



In a tweet published recently Akram revealed he will be rooting for his favourite team i.e. England in the highly anticipated finale of the World Cup tournament due Sunday.

The former star pacer added that his 'heart lies with the England team' because the country has been his 'second home' for almost 30 years.

"The World Cup hosts 2 countries that are home to so many Pakistanis, which makes my decision on who to support difficult. But England has been a second home to me for 30 odd years so my decision to support England is where my heart is at. What about you? #ENGvNZ #CWC19Final," reads Akram's tweet.

Earlier, in the high-voltage semi-final match between Australia and New Zealand, the Kiwis registered a thumping win and knocked Australia out of the prestigious tournament.

Australia is the home country of Akram's wife Shaneira Akram.