Sat Jul 13, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 13, 2019

Aisha Khan's breathtaking post on hubby's birthday melts hearts

Sat, Jul 13, 2019


KARACHI: Acclaimed  television and film actress Aisha Khan -- who married to Major Uqbah Hadid in April last year after bidding farewell to the showbiz industry,  shook the strings of her thousands of fans' hearts by sharing a breathtaking post on her sweetheart's birthday.

Aisha shared her Nikkah picture on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note on her decision to marry Major Uqbah, calling  it "the best decision of her life."

Khan's pleasure was obvious in her words she shared  on her Instagram account to  wish her beloved as she said:  "The first time we saw each other after our Nikkah.... i knew then what im absolutely sure of today.... marrying you is the best decision ive ever made! Happy Birthday my ❤️..... May you have a long life!!!"  


Her departure  took the industry by surprise.  Most of her fans and co-stars  have been waiting around for Aisha Khan's comeback. 

As an actress she worked in a string of Pakistani hit drama serials that include Mann Mayal, Mehram and Khuda Mera Bhi Hai among others.

Khan  also starred in commercially successful films "Jawani Phir Nahi Aani" and "Waar".



