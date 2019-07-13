Aisha Khan's breathtaking post on hubby's birthday melts hearts





KARACHI: Acclaimed television and film actress Aisha Khan -- who married to Major Uqbah Hadid in April last year after bidding farewell to the showbiz industry, shook the strings of her thousands of fans' hearts by sharing a breathtaking post on her sweetheart's birthday.



Aisha shared her Nikkah picture on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note on her decision to marry Major Uqbah, calling it "the best decision of her life."

Khan's pleasure was obvious in her words she shared on her Instagram account to wish her beloved as she said: "The first time we saw each other after our Nikkah.... i knew then what im absolutely sure of today.... marrying you is the best decision ive ever made! Happy Birthday my ❤️..... May you have a long life!!!"





Her departure took the industry by surprise. Most of her fans and co-stars have been waiting around for Aisha Khan's comeback.



As an actress she worked in a string of Pakistani hit drama serials that include Mann Mayal, Mehram and Khuda Mera Bhi Hai among others.



Khan also starred in commercially successful films "Jawani Phir Nahi Aani" and "Waar".







