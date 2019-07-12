Malala celebrates her 22nd birthday in Ethiopia

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai is celebrating her 22nd birthday today (Friday, 12th July 2019).



Pakistani activist for female education took to twitter to show gratitude to all those who wished her on her auspicious day.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes! I'm spending the day with young activists in Ethiopia, learning about their work for education and equality.”

Birthday girl, Malala wishes to live in a world where every girl can choose her own future. She took this day as an opportunity to ask her followers to support her cause of female education.

We wish Malala a Happy Birthday and success in all her future endeavors.