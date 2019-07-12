Exhibition by French photographers to promote tourism in Pakistan

KARACHI: A special photographic exhibition of 10 French photographers on Pakistan's natural and cultural landscapes is being held at the Luxembourg gardens Paris - France from July 11 to 22.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Moin ul Haque inaugurated the exhibition, said a statement issued here on Friday.



The exhibition showcases around 50 photographs of ten French tour operators/photo journalists who paid a two-week visit to Pakistan in September 2018. The photographic exhibition is jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Senate of France and French tour operators.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Moin ul Haque thanked the French photographers and the tour operators for jointly exhibiting their photographs capturing Pakistan''s majestic mountains, archaeological treasures and colorful folk traditions.



He specially thanked CEO of French travel guide ''Petit Fute'' Dominque Auzias for his key role in the organization of the exhibition.