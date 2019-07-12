Judge Arshad Malik temporarily barred from working: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik has been temporarily barred from working on his position, stated Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem.



The decision has been taken after acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Amir Farooq on Friday wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice to de-notify the judge.

The judge is barred from working after a video of him meeting PML-N worker was leaked last week.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar in Islamabad on Friday afternoon, the Law Minister said “the services of Judge Arshad Malik are being returned to Lahore High Court.”