Meghan Markle's biggest critic defends her as she gets trolled for holding Archie awkwardly

Meghan Markle was under yet another controversy when many people criticized the way she was holding baby Archie during Prince Harry’s recent polo match.

Wednesday’s polo match saw the Duchess of Sussex enjoying her husband’s match with her son. However, critics online were quick to put her under the mom shaming radar when pictures of the new mom holding her son appeared online. People all over social media did not hesitate in pointing out that she was not properly carrying him or supporting his neck. Some people also pointed out that Markle did not put a hat on his head to protect it from the sun.

However, despite the criticism, many people jumped in to defend the Duchess saying that a mother could carry her child whatever way she and her child feel comfortable and safe in.

Parenting expert Maureen Dennis said there is nothing wrong with the way Markle is holding Archie. “It’s her baby, and they have their own bond and they know what works best for them as mother and child,” Dennis told Global News.



The most surprising thing, however, was when one of Markle’s biggest critics, Piers Morgan came to her defense. In an article he wrote for the Daily Mail, he noted: "When I read the vicious reaction to photos of her awkwardly carrying her new baby son Archie at a polo match, a surprising pang of sympathy welled up inside me. She’s only been a mother for a few weeks.”

Morgan said that he could understand why Markle might not have the best baby hold mastered just yet, noting: “It takes time, and a lot of trial and error, to get familiar with how to comfortably take care of a baby. I’m sure there are plenty of similar pictures of me in the family archives having similar issues carrying my first-born son.”

Meghan is not new to facing criticism as people have always been looking over her every move and are quick to criticize every little thing. However, according to Cathy Ranson, editor of ChannelMum.com:

"Mom-shaming Meghan for doing what millions of us have done is pointless and nasty. Let's see some mom solidarity and support instead.”