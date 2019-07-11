Ranveer Singh ended up puking in his first audition but the director ‘loved it’

Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh is known to spice up his characters, perfecting every detail and speaking about one of his first auditions, the director thought that is exactly what he doing after he accidentally ended up puking.

As per a report by Femina, the 34-year-old ‘83’ actor speaking about his auditions prior to him making his debut with ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ revealed he had tried out for a key role where he got so much into character that the audition ended with him throwing up.

“After Band Baaja Baaraat, a prominent filmmaker was auditioning me for a significant part in his project. The scene was that a character who is a teetotaller, happens to drink one night, and starts dancing. I performed and danced my heart out. Such was the intensity that I puked at the end. The filmmaker thought it was sheer brilliance. He said, ‘Kitni detail mein socha hai iss ladke ne’,” he was cited as saying.

Several hits later, the rock star is leading the industry as one of the most sought-after stars and prepping up to unveil his next big hit directed by Kabir Khan –‘83’in which he plays the Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev narrating the story of India’s World Cup win in 1983.