Afghanistan bowler Aftab Alam handed one-year suspension

Afghanistan fast bowler, Aftab Alam has been handed a one-year suspension from all domestic and international cricket. The suspension comes in following a code of conduct violation at the ICC World Cup 2019.

Alam was withdrawn from the national team and sent home during the world cup under "exceptional circumstances" - as announced by the ICC - on June 27.

It was later found out that he was sent after allegations of misbehavior with a female guest at the team hotel in Southampton.

The alleged incident of misbehavior is said to have taken place on June 22, after Alam played his last game where Afghanistan lost to India by 11-runs.

This, however, was not the only instance of misconduct by the cricketer. He was also suspended for two matches by head coach Phil Simmons for not being present at an ICC anti-corruption unit meeting on June 23.

The 26-year-old pacer also ran into trouble during the India-Pakistan game at Old Trafford on June 16, when he turned up at the game unannounced and ran into trouble in one of the hospitality rooms.

The decision of his suspension came after an investigation by the Afghanistan Cricket Board's disciplinary committee, following a decision taken at the board's annual general meeting in Kabul last week.