England thrash Australia by eight wickets to reach World Cup final

Birmingham, United Kingdom: England swept into their first World Cup final for 27 years as the hosts crushed Australia by eight wickets on Thursday to book a clash with New Zealand in Sunday´s title match.



Eoin Morgan´s side ended Australia´s bid to retain the World Cup in ruthless fashion at Edgbaston, dismissing their old rivals for 223 and then powering to victory in 32.1 overs thanks to Jason Roy´s blistering 85.

England will head to Lord´s bidding to win the 50-over World Cup for the first time, with 2015 runners-up New Zealand, who they thrashed by 119 runs in the group stage, standing between Morgan´s men and the trophy.



England, who were in the semi-finals for the first time since 1992, have lost all three of their World Cup finals.





