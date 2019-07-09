Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 09-07-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents are reaching northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.
Weather Forecast for Tuesday:
Dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.
Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Zhob, D.G.Khan, Multan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.
Weather Forecast for Wednesday:
Dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.
Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Zhob and D.G.Khan divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Hazara divisions and Kashmir.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 48, Punjab: Murree 45, Gujranwala 33, Jhelum 29, Sialkot (City 25, AP 09), Mangla 12, Narowal 11, Gujrat 05, Lahore (City 05, AP 01), Islamabad, Rawalpindi 02, Kashmir: Garidupatta 35, Kotli 09, Rawalakot 02.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Sibbi 48°C, Dadu 47°C, Nokkundi, Jaccobabad, Dalbandin, Sukkur and Rohri 45°C.
