Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 09-07-19

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents are reaching northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Zhob, D.G.Khan, Multan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Zhob and D.G.Khan divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Hazara divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 48, Punjab: Murree 45, Gujranwala 33, Jhelum 29, Sialkot (City 25, AP 09), Mangla 12, Narowal 11, Gujrat 05, Lahore (City 05, AP 01), Islamabad, Rawalpindi 02, Kashmir: Garidupatta 35, Kotli 09, Rawalakot 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 48°C, Dadu 47°C, Nokkundi, Jaccobabad, Dalbandin, Sukkur and Rohri 45°C.