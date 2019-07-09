India vs New Zealand Head to Head: ICC World Cup 2019

The first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester today (Tuesday, July 9) at 2-30 pm.

Both countries have earlier participated in all the 11 tournaments of the biggest ODI contest since 1975. India are playing the semi-final today for the seventh time in World Cup.

They first played it in the 1983 World Cup and qualified for the final to stun the then mighty West Indies, who had won the first two tournaments of 1975 and 1979.

In the next World Cup, held in 1987 jointly by India and Pakistan, India again reached the semifinal but lost it to England.

Later, in 1996, they again lost the semifinal but won it in 2003 World Cup, held in South Africa. However, they were beaten by Australia to become the runners-up.



In the 2007 World Cup, they won the semifinal and then also the final against Sri Lanka to emerge as the world champions for the second time.

In 2015, they again played the semifinal but failed to reach the final.

New Zealand also holds a good record of playing the semi-finals but unfortunately they could not win the World Cup despite reaching the final in the previous tournament.

They have so far played the semifinals for six times -- but failed to qualify for the final in 1975, 1979, 1992, 1999, 2007, 2011. On the seventh time in 2015, they won it but lost the final to become the runners-up.

Now today they are playing the World Cup semi-final for the eighth time.

ODI Record:

India are playing the one-day internationals since 1974 and have so far appeared in 974 matches, a world record. They won 507 matches, lost 418 and tied nine while 40 matches had no result. Their success percentage is 54.76.

New Zealand have so far played 766 ODIs winning 347 and losing 373 with six tied and 40 NR matches. Their success % is 48.20.

Both teams have so far played together 106 matches - India won 55 and New Zealand 45 - whereas one match was tied and five had no result.

World Cup Record:

India have so far played 83 matches since 1975, winning 53 and losing 28 with one tied and one NR match. Their success % is 65.24.

New Zealand have played 87 matches since 1975. They won 53 and lost 33 with one NR match. Success percentage is 61.62.

Both have clashed with each other in seven matches since 1975, India winning three and New Zealand four.

In today's match, two times world champion India are looking favourites but New Zealand are capable of turning the table.