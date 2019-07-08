Murad says handing over of JPMC, NICVD, NICH to Sindh a testament of his narrative

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the federal government’s decision to handover three hospitals, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Institute (JPMC), National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Institute of Child Health (NICH) to provincial government was testament of his narrative.



“I have been saying since long that the provincial government is capable enough to run three hospitals, JPMC, NICVD and NICH and today my narrative has come true for certain reasons such as we have invested tremendously in these three hospitals and have made them best of the health facilities in the country,” he said.

This he said on Monday while talking to media just after offering condolence for senior politician and leader of fishermen, Haji Shafi Jamote with his family members here at Ibrahim Hyderi. He was accompanied by Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani and Advisor to CM on Information Murtaza Wahab.

He said that the satellites of NICVD were also providing best of services in different districts and now “we are planning to establish the satellites of NICH in different districts of the province,” he said.

Replying to a question, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the purpose of convening conference on water projects of Karachi was to seek support of all stakeholders but “I am surprised just after the meeting a few friends told media contrary to their arguments in the meeting.”

He added that it was agreed in the meeting that there would be no politics on the genuine issues of the city and on them we all would be working together.

He said that the water projects such as K-IV could not be completed without the support of the federal government. “We have to get it approved as received PC-I from the federal government, we have to get funds from the center and we have to approve additional water for the city from the federal government, therefore we all have to work together to serve to the people,” he said.

To a question about Orange Line, Shah conceded that it has been delayed but it was a small project of over five kilometers and would be completed very soon and it would start working along with Green Line. “These both projects, Green Line and Orange Line are interlinked, therefore with the start of Green Line project, Orange line would be launched,” he said.