Pakistan’s Aleem Dar likely to supervise World Cup final

LONDON: Seasoned Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar is likely to supervise the ICC World Cup final at Lord’s on July 14.



Dar, who is one of the eminent umpires on the International Cricket Council (ICC) panel, wasn’t picked to supervise the two semi-finals as an on field umpire. However, he has been assigned as the fourth umpire for the second semi-final featuring hosts England and Australia.

It is likely that Dar would be appointed to officiate at Sunday’s final at Lord’s.

Meanwhile, the ICC on Sunday appointed umpires and officials for the two World Cup semi-finals following the conclusion of the group stage.

Taking charge of the India versus New Zealand match on Tuesday, at Old Trafford will be English umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, while Australian Rod Tucker will be in the third umpire’s chair and Englishman Nigel Llong will be the fourth official. Former Australia international David Boon will be the match referee.

For the second semi-final between Australia and England at Edgbaston on Thursday, the on-field umpires will be Sri Lankan Kumar Dharmasena and South African Marais Erasmus. The third umpire will be New Zealander Chris Gaffaney while Pakistan’s Aleem Dar will be the fourth official. Ranjan Madugalla of Sri Lanka will be the match referee.