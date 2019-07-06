Australia vs South Africa: Head to head

The 45th and the last league match before the semifinals and the final in the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between Australia and South Africa today (Saturday, July 6) at Manchester.



Both the sides are playing their ninth and the last league match which will not make any difference to the two teams as the Aussies are already in the semifinals and the Proteas are out of the tournament.

Both teams have played eight matches each so far in the tournament. Australia won seven and lost only one match while South Africa won two and lost five matches with one NR match.

South Africa are placed eighth on the table with five points and a net run rate of -0.08 against Australia's 14 points and top position on the points table.

Match Results:

Australia won all but one of the eight matches they have played so far. The only defeat they suffered was at the hands of India who beat them by 36 runs at The Oval, London on June 9.

Their victories were against Afghanistan by seven wickets at Bristol on June 1; West indies by 15 runs at Nottingham on June 6; Pakistan by 41 runs at Taunton on June 12; Sri Lanka by 87 runs at London on June 15; Bangladesh by 48 runs at Nottingham on June 20; England by 64 runs at Lord's, London on June 25; and New Zealand by 86 runs at the same venue on June 29.

South Africa lost their first three matches -- against England by 104 runs at The Oval, London on May 30; against Bangladesh by 21 runs at the same venue on June 2; against India by six wickets at Southampton on June 5. Their fourth match against West Indies was rained off at Southampton on June 10. Then they won against Afghanistan by nine wickets at Cardiff on June 15. Later, they lost to New Zealand by four wickets at Birmingham on June 19; and Pakistan by 49 runs at Lord's, London on June 23. They beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets at Chester-le Street on June 28.

ODI Record:

Australia are playing one-day international cricket since its introduction in 1971 and have so far played 940 matches. They won 573 and lost 324 matches while nine were tied and 34 had no result. Their success percentage is 63.74.

South Africa have played 618 ODIs since 1991, winning 380 and losing 215 matches with six tied and 17 NR matches. Their success percentage is 63.72.

World Cup Record:

Australia have played 92 matches since 1975, winning 69 and losing 21 matches with one tied and one NR match. Success% is 76.37.

South Africa have so far played 63 matches since 1992. They won 37 and lost 23 matches with two tied and one NR match. Success% is 61.29.



Both have played together five ODIs in World Cup since 1992. Australia won three and South Africa won one as one match was tied.

