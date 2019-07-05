Wahab Riaz beats Imran Khan in list of most World Cup wickets by a Pakistani bowler

London: Pakistan’s fast bowler Wahab Riaz has surpassed former captain Imran Khan to jump on second place in the list of most World Cup wickets by a Pakistani bowler.

Thirty-four-year-old Wahab bowled Mushfiqur Raheem of Bangladesh during Pakistan’s last World Cup match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Lord’s on Friday.

Raheem became Wahab’s 35th World Cup wicket and with his 11th wicket in the on-going edition of the World Cup, he surpassed Pakistan’s former captain Imran Khan in the list.

Imran Khan, who played five editions of World Cup from 1975 to 1992, got 34 wickets in 28 games with an average of 19.26. However, Imran opted for bowling only in 19 of those 28 ODIs.

Wahab Riaz has now 35 from 20 games at the average of 25.91 in three World Cups from 2011 to 2019.

On top of the list, however, remains Pakistan’s fast bowler and 'Swing Ka Sultan' Wasim Akram who has 55 World Cup wickets to his credit.

The fast bowler Wahab Riaz was nowhere in the scene for Pakistan’s World Cup squad but he was recalled by the selectors, after the bowlers picked for bilateral series against England, couldn’t impress much.

Since then, he has been impressive and has received praises from everyone for comeback performance.