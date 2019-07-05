Reward for whistle-blowers of Benami properties to be increased from 3 to 10pc: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the reward money for the whistle-blowers, helping the government authorities in detection and confiscation of Benami properties, would be increased from three to 10 percent.



Addressing the launch of National Poverty Graduation Initiative here, the Prime Minister said amendments would be made in the existing rules to increase incentives for the whistle-blowers.

He announced that the money recovered from the sale of Benami properties would be diverted to the Ehsaas Programme – the initiative of the government aimed at welfare of the poor segments of society.

He expressed confidence that the money generated after selling Benami properties would exceed the national budget.