Here is how Pakistan can qualify for World Cup semifinals

India on Monday qualified for semifinals of the World Cup 2019 after defeating Bangladesh by 28 runs, becoming the second side to reach the last four.

Now Pakistan, New Zealand and England are left vying for two places.

Here is how Pakistan can qualify for the semifinals:

Sitting on the fifth position with nine points, the green shirts on Wednesday were pinning hopes on New Zealand.

If the Kewis win , Pakistan will have to simply beat Bangladesh and qualify for semifinals.

With ten points, England need to win against New Zealand in order to qualify for the next round of the tournament.



New Zealand can reach the last four if they win against England.

They will likely qualify for the semifinals even losing to England if Pakistan beat Bangladesh.