Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday 03-07-2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh.



However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Mirpurkhas divisions, Islamabad & Kashmir during (evening/night).

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh.

However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad & Kashmir during (evening/night).

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot and in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Sindh: Nagarparkar 30, Balochistan: Panjgur Trace.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi 46°C, Sibbi, Dalbandin, Okara, Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar 45°C.